Canberra Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton is coming off a mixed pre-season, however the 30-year-old has another big moment coming his way - a contract call.

Over the last six months, Wighton has won a World Cup final and an Indigenous All Stars bout, both at centre, but on the flip side, the five-eighth also spent a night locked up alongside rep team-mate Latrell Mitchell.

The duo were reportedly wrestling early last month in the streets of Canberra following Wighton's 30th birthday celebrations, ending the night in handcuffs after police intervened.

Having played the last 11 seasons in lime green, Wighton has become a permanent fixture in Canberra's line-up throughout his career, however if the half doesn't activate a player option in his contract soon, that could all change.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Wighton has a player option in his deal for 2024, but is yet to activate it, leaving him off-contract as it stands. The five-eighth has until next month to trigger the one-year extension.

The one-year option is worth a reported $900,000.

It's hard to picture the running six at a rival club, however a bidding frenzy could kick-off if Wighton opts to test his value on the market instead of re-upping with the Raiders.

The Origin star could demand a seven-figure salary if he does hit the transfer market, and while no clubs have officially expressed interest yet, there is certain to be a stack of interest from rival clubs.

The Dolphins are looking to continue their spending spree after netting Herbie Farnworth and Thomas Flegler, whilst one of the Wests Tigers or Parramatta Eels will miss out on Mitchell Moses, and have cash to burn.

Currently the only active NRL player to have both a Dally M and a Clive Churchill medal hanging in his trophy cabinet, Wighton is as damaging as he is creative, and by rejecting the option, he would likely get a salary upgrade either in Canberra or on the market.

The five-eighth's focus is on Canberra's Round 1 clash with the Cowboys in Townsville later today, but with just a matter of weeks to make a call, the time is ticking for Jack.