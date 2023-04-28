Canberra Raiders, NSW Blues and Australian star Jack Wighton has broken his silence for the first time since making the controversial decision to join with South Sydney Rabbitohs.

In the biggest rugby league news in 2023 to date, Wighton signed a monumental four-year contract with the Rabbitohs on Tuesday and was confirmed the following day by both the Raiders and Rabbitohs.

However, despite both clubs confirming his departure and arrival, the NRL is yet to approve the deal.

This is due to the Raiders demanding a salary cap investigation into the Rabbitohs. It may be a last-ditched effort by a club eager to keep their star on the books.

Earlier this month, Wighton revealed his retirement from representative football. A decision that came as a shock to players, coaches and fans alike.

In his first interview since signing the contract with Souths, Wighton sat down with Channel 7 News to discuss his reasoning.

“It's bittersweet, but I've still got the rest of this year to make more great memories,” Wighton told 7 News.

“It was time for a change.”

“I've had 14 years down here so (I will) soak up the times and the moments in the beautiful capital and enjoy it.”

“Now everything is sorted, it is business time and we get in the game, have some fun and enjoy this last part of the chapter at the Raiders and make the most of it.”

“All the boys know the way I operate and the way I operate is to give my all every time I take the field and leave no stone unturned.”

Linking up with good mates Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker at the Rabbitohs, he turned down massive offers from the Raiders and Dolphins in favour of the club from Redfern.

Although he accepted a deal with less money involved, all Wighton is aiming to do his become a premiership player.

“Wayne is an absolute gentleman, I've got the utmost respect for Wayne and I didn't get the chance to let him know before it broke so I got around to doing that,” Wighton said.

“I was down the back giving the chooks a bit of a feed and the phone started going mad and I found out the news had been broken,” he said.

According to The Daily Telegraph, at this current point in time, “the Canberra Raiders have lodged their $4.4 million contract offer with the NRL to show what they thought his market value was worth.”