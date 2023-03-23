Jack Wighton will not let his upcoming contract negotiations become a circus.

While the NRL's captive attention is currently held by the ongoing drama surrounding the future of Parramatta Eels star halfback Mitchell Moses, who could sign with either the Eels or Wests Tigers in the coming weeks according to reports, Wighton's future has flown under the radar.

Wighton is, as it stands, off-contract at the end of the 2024 season, but has been allowed to negotiate and sign with a rival club from November 1 last year given the final year of his deal in the nation's capital is a player option.

Wighton is a well-known Raiders' fan and has previously spoken about his desire to become a one-club player, but that doesn't mean he won't entertain his player.

The star five-eighth is regularly among the Raiders' best players on field, and has played for both New South Wales and Australia in recent times.

The 30-year-old will also be mindful of the fact he is heading into what could be his final NRL contract given his age, and will be on the lookout for both increased coin and job security with the NRL's new salary cap seeing record increases.

Despite all those factors, he remained tight-lipped when quizzed over his future by The Canberra Times.

"My worry is about the Knights," Wighton told the publication ahead of this week's clash against Newcastle.

"All my focus is on week-to-week football and that stuff's all personal, between me, my manager, the club, and my family most importantly."

The Raiders are well-known to want to tie the star down long-term, and his combination with Jamal Fogarty, who arrived from the Gold Coast Titans ahead of 2022 but spent the first half of the season on the sidelines, showed plenty of promise at the back end of last year before dragging the green machine into the finals.

Wighton was part of the Raiders' 2019 grand final team, but a premiership has alluded the one club player to this point in his career, with the Orange-born star who has played for New South Wales on ten occasions now through a total of 223 NRL matches.