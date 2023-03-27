In what will be a big loss for the Raiders, Jack Wighton has been charged by the match review committee and faces two to three weeks on the sidelines.

Wighton was sent to the sin-bin and placed on report after he delivered a tackle to Hastings after he kicked the ball.

Flattening the Knights' halfback, Hastings was able to brush off the hit and play the remainder of the match. Unlike when Felise Kaufusi tackled him and he had to leave the field due to a HIA.

As Felise Kaufusi received a controversial four-week ban last week, Wighton was worried he may be suspended last night. Unfortunately, his fears have become a reality.

Wighton has been charged with a grade two dangerous contact charge. This will see him face two weeks suspension if he accepts an early guilty plea, or could face three weeks if he fights the charge and loses.

"After some of the suspensions lately, I guess you've always gotta have fears," he said last night on Fox League.

He was also charged with a grade one careless high tackle on Lachlan Miller. However, he won't miss any game time due to this charge and will only have to pay either an $1800 or $2500 fine.

Hoping his star player could appear this Friday night, Ricky Stuart pleaded to the match review committee during last night's press conference.

"It doesn't really matter what I think but I think young Hastings got up pretty quick so fortunately there was no problem there, which I think they take into account," Stuart said.

"He was falling when Jack came in."

There have been no reports yet on whether Jack Wighton and the Raiders will accept the early guilty plea or fight the charge.