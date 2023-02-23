Budding superstar Jack Welsby may have Australian fans in awe of his potential, however, the St Helens fullback is in no rush to move down under.

Welsby caught the eyes of NRL fans at the World Cup before a stunning two-game display in the pre-season challenge, scoring in both clashes as St Helens upset Penrith 13-12 in the World Club Challenge.

While England's own 'Red V' celebrated four consecutive premierships, 21-year-old Welsby has featured in the last three deciders, in three different positions.

The utility played in the centres for the 2020 grand final, and came off the bench in 2021 before starting at five-eighth in last year's 24-12 victory over the Leeds Rhinos.

Despite a mixed display in England's semi-final loss to Samoa, Welsby shone in his maiden World Cup and did it alongside future Roosters' winger Dominic Young.

The now-21-year-old winger debuted at just 17 in the Super League for Huddersfield in 2019, before moving down back in 2021 alongside fellow young English back Bailey Hodgson.

Watching Young make a name for himself in the NRL from the other side of the globe, Welsby isn't surprised at the winger's success.

“He has always been destined to be a superstar,” Welsby told NRL.com.

"He has always been bigger, faster and stronger than everyone else.

“You could always tell that Dom was going to be something special. His athleticism is what sets him apart. He is so fast, so strong and I am not surprised that he has gone on to do what he is done.

“He is so professional, as well, with it so I am pretty keen that he is going to go a long way.”

While Young's future was arguably the most scrutinised of any off-contract star in the NRL, Welsby is the most talked about Super League star down under in some time, despite being locked away at the club through to 2025.

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens hopes the World Club Challenge win will bridge fans' gap between the Australian and English competitions, and stop homegrown Super League stars from making the leap to the NRL.

Jack Welsby opened the scoring for St Helens with this spectacular try against Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge 🤩👏 pic.twitter.com/zxzWmWHfl8 — Sky Sports Rugby League (@SkySportsRL) February 18, 2023

While a host of clubs will be eyeing the young star and licking their lips, Welsby is in no rush to move to Australia.

“It is not something I have given much thought to,” Welsby told NRL.com.

“The success that we have had at St Helens is all I have really thought about.

“We have gone far, and we want to continue and make it five this year, after facing the Panthers. I just want to get on with it, play rugby and see what happens.

"I am only young so there is plenty of time to make those decisions down the line.

"For now I am focused on playing with St Helens and winning more trophies.”