St George Illawarra Dragons forward Jack de Belin is now officially able to negotiate with rival clubs following the November 1 deadline, but it doesn't appear he will be doing much of that.

De Belin is off-contract at the end of the 2023 season, but has a player option with the Red V for 2024.

The deal he signed before his return to the NRL at the end of his no-fault stand-down period, believed to be for around $700,000, heavily favoured the forward as the Dragons attempted to lock him down long-term following approaches from rival clubs.

De Belin has struggled to find the same form that made him an Origin player in 2018, but has been a solid performer for the Dragons nonetheless since returning to the competition.

According to The Daily Telegraph, De Belin has already told the Dragons that he intends to take up his player option for the 2024 season, meaning he will spent at least the next two seasons at the Red V.

His decision comes despite the fact the Dragons are currently a club in turmoil, with two seasons in a row at the wrong end of the ladder leaving coach Anthony Griffin under enormous pressure as he enters the final year of a contract that also had a club option built into it - an option the Dragons took for 2023 before a ball had been kicked before 2022.

It's understood money could be a driving factor in de Belin taking the option, with the forward unlikely to command anything near the money he is currently on if he goes to the open market.

De Belin has played 189 NRL games, including 24 in 2022 where he averaged 99 metres per contest and tackled at over 95 per cent, with all but three of his games coming in the starting side.