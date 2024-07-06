St George Illawarra Dragons middle forward Jack de Belin has taken a step towards finishing his career as a one-club player, re-signing with the Red V on a one-year extension.

It had been reported in recent weeks that the former State of Origin player was weighing up his future, with bids carrying more job security among his list of options.

He also confirmed in recent times that clubs in the English Super League had made an approach for his services, while the South Sydney Rabbitohs were also linked with making a play for the Dragons' forward.

Instead, de Belin has confirmed he will remain a Dragon until at least the end of the 2025 NRL season.

Coach Shane Flanagan said the club were pleased to be confirming the signing.

“Jack has impressed the coaching staff with his form this year and we are pleased to be able to retain him for another season,” Flanagan said in a club statement confirming the news.

“He has been a consistent presence through the middle of the field while his work mentoring our next generation of forwards continues to benefit the entire squad.”

De Belin has played his entire career at the Dragons to this point, having debuted back in 2011 and since having notched up 220 NRL games.

The club stuck with him through a tumultuous period off the field, and de Belin has repaid the club since with impressive form into the twilight of his career.

A former three-time Origin player for the New South Wales Blues, while also being a current member of the Papua New Guinea national set up, the forward brings a wealth of experience with him into next season and will be a key figure for the Dragons as the club attempt to bring through a host of young forwards, led by the Couchman brothers - Toby and Ryan.