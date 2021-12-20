Former Tigers flyer Tim Simona has flagged a potential return to rugby league for next year, with the Samoan international's management understood to have been in discussions with a number of NRL clubs.

Simona has been placed under an indefinite ban since 2017 after breaching NRL's guidelines in betting on matches, with the Wests Tigers winger having also sold Rugby League jerseys through online auctions without passing on the full proceeds to the nominated charities.

Having since plied his trade with Blacktown and French club Lezignan in recent years, Simona has retained the required fitness should a career lifeline emerge.

The 79-gamer is set to enter the boxing ring on Tuesday night as part of showcase week of fighting that includes the Paul Gallen vs Darcy Lussick fight card, which will feature former Tiger Joey Leilua.

Speaking at the weigh-in earlier this week, Simona said: “I’ve served my punishment and learned from my mistakes", per The Daily Telegraph.

According to News Corp, Simona's agent has held talks with several NRL clubs in hope of potentially landing a second chance in the league.

Any NRL side that is looking to lure Simona's services will be required to undergo the due processes in applying for approval from the Australian Rugby League Commission.

The former Tiger had also gained previous interest from Hull Kingston Rovers and Toronto Wolfpack, while former Penrith general manager Phil Gould was keen to lure Simona to the Panthers in 2018.

Simona has worked with several charities since being deregistered by the NRL, including Camp Quality and the Salvation Army.