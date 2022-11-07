Kangaroos and Melbourne Storm dummy-half Harry Grant has weighed in on the ongoing situation between the NRL, clubs and the Rugby League Player's Association, suggesting that under the current arrangement some aspiring league talents may be better off getting a trade or similar.

The prolonged talks have been drawn into the spotlight this week after reports suggested some clubs had become so frustrated with the stalemate and lack of information that the idea of another breakaway league was gaining momentum.

While this situation is highly unlikely, it's clear that many key stakeholders are growing weary of the delays, with suggestions the NRL are ‘low-balling' players with their current offer.

“It's our livelihood,” Grant told the Daily Telegraph.

“We need to get something sorted for everyone's sake. We've put enough into this game, for what they get out of it they are low-balling us at the moment, the NRL.

“As players we want to get it sorted. The RLPA does a great job for players and they're negotiating pretty fair with the NRL.

“It's a little mad. I'm not heavily involved but as a player I'd like to know it's secure. Everyone is going out there to put their body on the line to bring this great spectacle to the game.”

With the stalemate drawing an increased media focus in the midst of a World Cup, Andrew Abdo and Peter V'Landys have reportedly cancelled their trip to the tournament to stay and ensure a deal is struck.

The most recent deal expired on October 31, and clubs are still unaware of a salary cap figure for 2023 over a week later, impacting their ability to not only recruit new talent but to secure current talent on extensions.

RLPA President Clint Newton is currently in England and has recently met Kangaroos players to give them an update on the situation.

“We've got some players in the squad who are heavily invested, as we all should be,” Grant continued.

“It's our future. At the end of the day we're going out there to put our bodies on the line. We don't know what our future is going to look like in the game.

“The sooner we can get it sorted, the better for the game. You've got a lot of expenses along the way – you have to move out of home to chase your dreams. I think a development contract is $60,000.

“Some blokes are better off getting on the tools and doing whatever. At the end of the day you're chasing a dream. I think a lot of people don't realise what we put ourselves through.

“It's not always financially rewarding. You can't complain, we get to play footy for a living – but it is tough at times.”