Brisbane Broncos legend and board member Darren Lockyer has addressed the recent departure of former coach Kevin Walters.

Lockyer has thrown his support behind Michael Maguire, who has been appointed as the new Broncos coach and will begin his duties in the upcoming pre-season.

Maguire brings a wealth of experience to the Broncos, having previously won a premiership and recently serving as the coach for the NSW Blues, where he helped break their losing streak.

Lockyer, who plays a significant role within the Broncos organisation, was involved in the executive team that discussed Walters' future, ultimately leading to the coach's departure after he guided the team to a decider last year.

The decision to part ways with Walters was particularly difficult for Lockyer, as they share a long-standing history, having won three premierships together.

The exit of Walters has sparked controversy, especially with former Broncos player Gordon Tallis, who expressed dissatisfaction with the decision, arguing that Walters deserved another chance to lead the team, even though they finished 12th at the end of the 2024 season.

While some focus was shifted to the players' performance, it was determined that the team's disappointing finish this season was unacceptable, especially after reaching the premiership final last year.

In the 2023 decider against the Penrith Panthers, the Broncos fell short despite leading with just four minutes remaining, but superstar Nathan Cleary stepped up to secure a 26-24 victory for the Panthers.

“It's not pleasant at all when you have to move on a legend of the game,” Lockyer said to The Daily Telegraph.

“He was also five minutes away from winning the grand final last year if it wasn't for Nathan Cleary."

The Broncos started the 2024 season strong, showcasing their potential as a premiership-winning side. However, their momentum started to shift as key players found themselves sidelined with injuries.

“The call was made based on the playing talent that is there at the Broncos, which there is plenty of.

“We feel that Michael Maguire has some traits that will complement what the Broncos need.”

Maguire already has a strong relationship with Broncos skipper Adam Reynolds, and he aims to rekindle their bond as they work closely together to restore premiership glory to the club.

Reynolds was part of the 2014 South Sydney grand final-winning team and is eager to share that same experience with Maguire again.

“A big pre-season and training hard is exactly what the club needs,” Reynolds said.

“Reece, myself, all the senior players ... everyone is on board to try and get back to where we know we can be.

“It doesn't happen through sheer luck, it happens through hard work.

“No doubt a lot of us are going to have a hard look in the mirror and see how we can get better and get back to playing the footy that we know we can next season.”

Reynolds shared a strong connection with former coach Kevin Walters but is now looking forward to this new chapter. He is confident that Maguire will bring out the best in the Broncos, especially as they approach an important pre-season.