St George Illawarra Dragons head coach Shane Flanagan has confirmed he has no plan to recall axed fullback Tyrell Sloan for this weekend's clash against the Melbourne Storm.

Sloan was axed last weekend ahead of the joint-venture's game against the Penrith Panthers, with Mat Feagai taking the reins at fullback.

It did nothing for the result, with the Dragons hammered by the three-time defending NRL premiers, but it also brought with it a failed concussion test for Feagai.

That sees him subject to the NRL's mandatory 11-day concussion stand-down policy, and Flanagan confirmed on Friday speaking to the media that, prior to Feagai being ruled out, he had no intention of bringing Sloan back into first-grade so quickly.

“It was more forced,” Flanagan said.

“Mat Feagai got a HIA in the first 10 minutes of the game against Penrith, with 11-day stand down, it's a forced change. But it's an opportunity for Tyrell as well.”

Flanagan, however, confirmed Sloan, who has re-signed and is committed to the club long-term after asking for a release at one point, is part of the plans moving forward after his recall for this week's game against the Melbourne Storm.

“He's got some errors he has to work on, and work on them quickly,” he said.

Flanagan is well known as a defensively-minded coach, and it's an element of the game which Sloan has struggled to adapt to at NRL level despite his blistering attacking skills.

The Dragons have a shortage of depth in the fullback position, with Cody Ramsey not playing this year, and the Feagai brothers more suited to centre or wing roles.

Jack Bird is playing at fullback in the NSW Cup this weekend after asking for a release during the week.