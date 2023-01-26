Canberra Raiders great Glenn Lazarus has urged star second-rower David Fifita to switch to the club for the 2024 season.

The Raiders are believed to be still in the running for Fifita's signature, despite a report earlier this week emerging that the Gold Coast Titans considered themselves front-runners.

The St George Illawarra Dragons are the other club believed to be in the running for the gun second-rower, who has struggled to play consistent rugby league during his time at the Titans.

Switching from the Broncos on a deal worth north of a million dollars per season, Fifita has only had a handful of performances which have fit the price tag, and it's understood that no matter where he signs next, the value of the contract will be reduced.

A former State of Origin forward, Fifita will have aspirations of taking his game back to that level following a strong Rugby League World Cup performance for Tonga, and Lazarus told Fox Sports linking up with the Raiders and Ricky Stuart is the way to do it.

“David's a very talented rugby league player, I'd have him in my side every day of the week. We've seen glimpses over the years with some of the tries he's scored and some of the highlight reel moments he's been a part of he's got enormous talent,” Lazarus said.

“But he hasn't been able to do it consistently.

“The move to the Titans and the stigma that goes with being the marquee man on the big money it just hasn't worked.

“I remember when Mal Meninga first arrived at the Raiders in the early 80s and there was an expectation because of who he was he was just single-handedly going to win all these footy games.

“As talented as Mal was he couldn't do it all on his own. He ended up being an Immortal and winning grand finals and being probably the Raiders best player of all time.

“But sometimes it takes time and sometimes players need a change of environment to challenge themselves and reach their potential.

“That's where I think a move to Canberra and a complete change would really suit David."

Lazarus, who played 92 games for the Raiders between 1987 and 1992, went on to represent the Brisbane Broncos and Melbourne Storm, playing in the Storm's first premiership.

It's believed that Fifita has already toured Raiders' facilities and met with coach Ricky Stuart, who has made it clear he wants to sign Fifita for 2024 and beyond.

It was understood at one point that Fifita's future could be directly tied to that of his partner Shaylee Bent, but it's believed the deal as a package for the duo has fallen over.

That's not to say both won't still end up at the Raiders, who are entering the NRLW competition for the first time in 2023.

Fifita has played 84 NRL games, and at just 22, has already played five State of Origins for Queensland.