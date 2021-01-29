Melbourne Storm legend Cameron Smith’s plans for 2021 might have just become clearer.

The veteran has kept the NRL world in the dark – the Storm included – on wether he will retire or extend his storied career into a 19th season.

The 430-gamer originally declared he would decide his future by Christmas, but is still yet to make a call some two months out from the NRL season, the Storm included.

Well, according to Fox Sports James Hooper, Smith was spotted at a Gold Coast Titans under 19s trial in Coffs Harbour last Saturday – with coach Justin Holbrook and new recruit Tino Fa’asuamaleuai also in attendance.

It adds fuel to the champion hooker’s link to the Titans for 2021 despite the club denying they have spoken to Smith – whose family relocated to Queensland at the end of last season.

It should be noted that Smith was in northern NSW with ex-Storm teammate Matt Geyer, whose son Cole plays in the Gold Coast under 19s side. Smith is Cole’s godfather.

Storm coach Craig Bellamy told The Daily Telegraph last week he was still unsure on Smith’s plans but would hold nothing against him if he moved to a rival club.

“I don’t know how I’d feel (about that) until it happened,” he said.

“I probably wouldn’t like it that much, but like I’ve said all along, whatever is right for him and his family I’ll back them up all the way.

“If he ends up playing with another club and he believed that was the best thing for him and his family, then that’s great and I’ll go along with that knowing we’ve had the best out of him for the longest period of time.

“No one would begrudge what decision he comes up with.”

Having just won his third premiership with the Storm, Smith has played 430 NRL games all for Melbourne since making his first-grade debut in 2002.

He turns 38 later this year.