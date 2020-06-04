There is a possibility of a second NRL team based in Brisbane in 2022 as the league’s 17th franchise.

The name of this new franchise could be the “Firehawks”, according to Fox Sports.

Brisbane’s Eastern Suburbs District Rugby League Football Inc, one of four reported bids to become the city’s second team, has this week filed a trademark on the name “Brisbane Firehawks”.

Last week, Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’Landys said plans for an expansion have potentially sped up after signing a new broadcast deal and overcoming the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

“There could be a second Brisbane team in 2022,” V’Landys told The Courier Mail.

“To be honest, with the broadcast deal done, it might expedite our plans with expansion.

“We now have financial certainty.

“A second Brisbane team will generate even more value for the code in my eyes. But I want to make this every clear – we are fully behind the Broncos Titans and it is very important we do not cannibalise those existing clubs in the southeast Queensland market.

“Ensuring the viability of the 16 clubs, and that includes the Broncos and Titans, is my priority.

“But in my eyes, expansion is on the agenda and I still think Brisbane needs a second team to dominate Queensland.

“The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t ruined the expansion plans at all.”

According to the report, the “Brisbane Firehawks” title is expected to be issue by November 30 by IP Australia. IP Australia is in charge of administering intellectual property (IP) rights and legislation.

The trademark application covers both class 25 and 41 goods and services, meaning both sporting activities and clothing will be protected by the trademark if approved.

The East Tigers, the club behind the trademark bid, states the importance of being ready to bid for the second Brisbane licence, even as joint venture with another Intrust Super Cup club. This means the bid for a 17th NRL licence could be shared with another club from Queensland.

The East Tigers could not keep their original name due to the obvious clash with Sydney’s Wests Tigers.

According to Fox Sports, two other contenders, the Dolphins and the Bombers, are seen as the frontrunners for Brisbane’s new NRL team.