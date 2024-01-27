Papua New Guinea international Rhyse Martin is reportedly gaining a ton of traction from an NRL club as he runs off-contract at the end of the season.

Last playing in the NRL in 2019 with the Canterbury Bulldogs, Martin has been plying his trade overseas at Leeds Rhinos in the Super League but runs off-contract at the end of the season, making him a free agent for the 2025 season.

Since leaving the NRL after a two-year stint (2018-19), Martin has become a fan-favourite and one of the best players for the Rhinos, scoring 802 points in 100 appearances.

Love Rugby League understands that The Dolphins and future head coach Kristian Woolf have identified Martin as a player of interest for the 2025 NRL season.

However, it is unknown at this stage if Martin would be open to a return to the NRL or instead wants to remain overseas in England.

The back-rower who can transition into the centres is recognised as the most-capped player in Papua New Guinea's history, with an astonishing 15 Test matches between 2014-22.

The Dolphins recently recruited Thomas Flegler and Oryn Keeley from the Broncos and Knights as they look to improve their depth in the forward pack.

Despite this, they will be looking to recruit more forwards for the 2025 season with Euan Aitken, Jarrod Wallace and Ray Stone running off-contract at the end of the season.

Add in the retirement of captain Jesse Bromwich and the likely retirement of veteran Mark Nicholls, and Martin looks like a really good signing.