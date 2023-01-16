The Newcastle Knights are known to be in negotiation with Dominic Young over extending the winger's contract, but the battle to retain him is growing tougher by the week.

It has previously been reported that plenty of clubs are interested in Young, and now the South Sydney Rabbitohs have joined the chase of the English star.

After locking up a spot in Adam O'Brien's struggling first-grade side during 2022, Young was consistently among the best performers for Newcastle, ultimately winning a spot at the Rugby League World Cup with the host nation.

While that tournament ended in tears for the Three Lions, the Knights' winger has now turned his attention to the future and is in negotiations with the Knights to extend his time in the Hunter, who took a punt on the youngster in bringing him out from England.

That is no guarantee of him staying at the Knights though, with the club locking up substantial swathes of their salary cap in the likes of Kalyn Ponga, Jackson Hastings, Dane Gagai and the Saifiti brothers, with both Daniel and Jacob signing long-term, big-money extensions ahead of 2022 which tie them at the club long-term.

Add to that the likes of Tyson Frizell, Jayden Brailey and the reported chase of Lachlan Miller, and Young's contract is one which the club are tentatively dealing with.

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting however that it may not be the lure of money which drags Young to the Burrow, with another Englishman in Sam Burgess meeting with the winger.

Burgess is currently part of Jason Demetriou's coaching staff at Redfern, having previously played for the club when he was in the NRL.

It's understood the Rabbitohs are hopeful the influence of Burgess - both on the coaching staff and as a club ambassador - could get Young over the line in making the shift to South Sydney.

It has also been reported that Young could make a shift to the centres under Demetriou's coaching, where the Rabbitohs have Campbell Graham on one side of the park, but a revolving door on the other.

Young is off-contract at the end of 2023.