While initial reports painted an ugly picture, Toa Samoa's hopes of World Cup success have been dealt a significant blow with confirmation that a number of players are now out for the tournament after being injured in the horrific opening defeat to the host nation.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Braeden Hamlin-Uele and Tyrone May have all been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament after suffering significant injuries.

Winger Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow suffered an ankle injury during the contest. There were significant concerns over the severity but in some good news for the player and Dolphins fans it looks like he won't require surgery at this point, but the outside back is heading home nevertheless meaning his tournament is over.

I'm told surgery is not needed for Hamiso at this stage - silver lining for @dolphinsnrl star signing but tournament's over. Heading home https://t.co/RZ4Qk1V9vc — Dan Walsh (@dan_walsh64) October 16, 2022

According to NRLPhysio, even without surgery Tabuai-Fidow is still looking at a month out, which will likely delay his arrival at the Dolphins' first pre-season training session.

It's also bad news for Cronulla prop Hamlin-Uele, who suffered a calf injury in a non-contact situation in the first half of the game. The injury is believed to be at least a ‘moderate-grade strain' which would require a best-case scenario of 4-6 weeks for recovery, meaning his tournament is also over.

Tyrone May with a suspected hip dislocation, off to hospital. Rare mechanism with rotation causing anterior dislocation - bone “pops out” the front, 90% of hip dislocations “pop out” the back due to contact. Fracture/nerve/blood vessel considerations. Usually 3-5 months recovery pic.twitter.com/i6jL4KhZmZ — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) October 15, 2022

The prognosis is far worse for former Penrith Panthers utility and Catalans Dragons half Tyron May, who was taken to hospital immediately after he dislocated his hip in a tackle by England centre Kallum Watkins. With a projected recovery time of at least 2 to 3 months, May will also take no further part in the competition.

The trio of confirmations comes at a bad time for Samoa, who were hugely outclassed by the English in the opening contest of the competition despite starting as favourites due to a significant number of NRL players in their team.

A similar showing against either France or Greece could spell disaster for the island nation after months of excitement around their tournament prospects. There are also concerns about Anthony Milford's availability for the next game after he was sin-binned for a high shot in the second half of the contest.