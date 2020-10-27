Greg Inglis has vouched to play out his contract with English Super League club Warrington despite interest from several NRL clubs, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Inglis revealed he contemplated making a return to the NRL and was even close to being named for the Maroons in the upcoming State of Origin series in November.

Close friend and mentor to Inglis, Shane Richardson, revealed the veteran had plenty of interest locally but wanted to remain true to his Wolves contract.

“There have been offers fielded about Greg playing in Australia again, but he’s chosen to play in England,” Richardson said.

“They’re good offers from NRL clubs. But Greg is a man of his word. There are no regrets. He could earn a lot more money here but he’s achieved what he’s wanted to in the NRL.”

Inglis, currently in Australia, said despite returning to England in three months time his family will remain as a top priority.

“I’ll head over in the first week of January, quarantine for two weeks and then get into it.

“I’ll worry about things here first and take it one day at a time. COVID has changed a lot of things this year. My priority right now is seeing the family and kids first. But I’ll definitely be heading over – I haven’t changed my mind or thought twice about it.”

Speaking on a reported Origin return, Inglis said there were a number of players more deserving of a Maroons jumper.

“I was definitely a chance, but you need to be physically fit, and I had had no contact work for that long,” Inglis said.

“For me to have gone back in there, it would have been unfair on the other players. I left on a good note, and if I went back I wouldn’t have wanted to tarnish the jersey.”

Inglis backed the Maroons to show up the favoured Blues in November.

“Anything can happen on the Origin arena, it’s unpredictable … they [Queensland] can show everyone what they are about,” Inglis said.

Speaking on his former teammate Cody Walker, Inglis backed the No.6 to have a major impact in the NSW squad.

“Cody is a game-breaker for Souths and could be if he takes the field for NSW.”