South Sydney Rabbitohs star Cody Walker is already expected to captain the Indigenous All Stars in next year's groundbreaking contest against the Maori side in Rotorua, and now he will join the coaching staff in the week leading up to the game.

The team will go into camp in early Februrary, with the game to be held on the other side of the Tasman for the first time as New Zealand prepares for its first full season of rugby league since prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

The New Zealand Warriors played a handful of games back in the country last year, but will this year play 13 NRL games in New Zealand, with the All Stars game also making an appearance.

Walker will work with the coaching staff in the lead-up to the game under new head coach Rod Griffiths, who takes over after coaching the Newcastle Knights to the NRLW title. He takes over from former coach Laurie Daley.

A panel of Daley, Indigenous Pathways Manager, Timana Tahu, Kangaroos Coach Mal Meninga and Jillaroos coach Brad Donald selected the coaching group, with Ty Williams also in the men's group.

The women's Indigenous side will be coached by Ben Jeffries, with assistance from Jess Skinner and Rebecca Young.

“The purpose this year was to introduce an elite pathways system for Indigenous coaches. The All Stars game was originally created to showcase Indigenous talent on the field, our purpose is to showcase Indigenous talent in all areas of the game,” Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V'Landys said in a statement.

“The 2023 All Stars game will coincide with the 50 year anniversary of the first Indigenous Rugby League tour of New Zealand and will also be 50 years since Arthur Beetson became the first Indigenous athlete to captain Australia.”

Indigenous All Stars coaching staff

Indigenous All Stars Head Coach 2023 – Ronald Griffiths

Indigenous All Stars Assistant Coach 2023 – Ty Williams

Indigenous All Stars Player Assistant Coach 2023 – Cody Walker

Women's Indigenous All Stars Head Coach 2023 – Ben Jeffries

Women's Indigenous All Stars Assistant Coach 2023 – Jess Skinner

Women's Indigenous All Stars Assistant Coach 2023 – Rebecca Young