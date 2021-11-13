A new four-year deal for teenage sensation Latu Fainu could see the Manly young gun become the highest-paid player yet to play in the top flight.

The lucrative deal may see the promising Manly junior earn well north of $1 million dollars should he be able to reach certain triggers in his contract.

As revealed by The Sydney Morning Herald's Adrian Proszenko, Fainu will turn down interest from the Eels, Dolphins and Warriors in order to remain at Brookvale.

The Sea Eagles playmaker has enjoyed a stellar campaign in his developing years, playing a pivotal role in the halves for his side's premiership-winning season at the age of 15.

Exciting five-eighth Latu Fainu has been a shining light for our Harold Matthews team

Fainu has also become the youngest Australian athlete to become an Adidas ambassador, giving Sea eagles fans plenty to be excited about.

The decision to remain with Manly will also see Fainu join his brothers Manase, Sione and Samuela at the northern beaches, with the latter also having recently signed a new deal until the end of the 2024 season.

“It’s a dream come true,” Fainu told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“It’s great to be able to stay here with my brothers. Hopefully we get the chance to all play in the NRL together. That would mean a lot to the family.”

With the mammoth deal locked in, Fainu hopes to soon be able to buy his mother, Lile, a house, having shared his home with seven siblings.

Latu Fainu and Manly Warringah Sea Eagles cap off an incredible undefeated season in the UNE Harold Matthews Cup with a dominant Grand Final win over Parramatta Eels

“We are just humbled they think of us,” she said.

“Most kids now take off and live their own life. These kids always remember home and we’re just grateful and humbled they think of us.

“We’ve had to go through a lot to make ends meet when they were growing up. While growing up it was just their father [Chris] working and we were living on one income. They knew the drill; they would ask me for some money and we would have no money, it was ‘Wait until payday’.

“They knew why we had no things, why there was no money to buy a loaf of bread. The struggle is real and they understand it. I think that’s what made them push more to excel in their careers."

Fainu's contract, should he reach the heights required, will surpass the record fee signed by Moses Suli with the Wests Tigers.

The promising centre inked a three-year, $1.3 million deal at the age of 18 to remain at Concord.