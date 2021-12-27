Tonga aren't out for second best at the Rugby League World Cup, with head coach Kristian Woolf saying there is no reason his Island nation can't win the tournament.

The Rugby League World Cup, originally set to be hosted in 2021, will remain in England with COVID forcing a delay until 2022.

Like Australia and New Zealand, Tonga have been unable to play Tests since 2019, but Woolf said that could actually work into the nation's favour.

His side, who beat Australia in a 2019 Test and are rated by many experts as the main chance to win the World Cup from outside of the big three - Australia, New Zealand and England - have gone from strength to strength in recent times.

"The interest and commitment hasn't wavered even with the lack of Tests," Woolf told AAP.

"The future there is really bright and I can only see us getting stronger and having better depth.

"We've got a number of players breaking through for their club sides going deep into finals and doing an outstanding job.

"I don't want to leave anyone out but you've got Moeaki Fotuaika, who's been great the last few years for the Titans.

"Junior Tatola at Souths has been with us in the past. On top of that you've got Haumole Olakau'atu, Moses Suli, Keaon Koloamatangi, Siosifa Talakai and then there's Junior Amone at the Dragons.

"We know we are going to put together a good side and if we get the best out of those players we can go to the World Cup and put ourselves in a position to win."

It's thought Tonga will also have Kotoni Staggs playing for them during the tournament, with Tonga in Group D alongside Papua New Guinea, Wales and the Cook Islands, the men in red and white the favourites to advance with their group games to be played in St Helens and Middlesbrough.

Should they win their group, they will play the second-placed team out of Group A - likely to be one of Samoa, France or Greece, who join England in that group.