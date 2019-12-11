Canterbury fullback Will Hopoate has admitted that in a “perfect world” he wouldn’t play NRL games on a Sunday.

Hopoate is passionately religious and regularly attends church every Sunday before NRL games.

The 27-year old was tight lipped when asked about Israel Folau’s sacking from rugby union for making religious posts on social media.

“I’d rather not comment on that, if that’s all right,” he told The Daily Telegraph. “I’ll just leave it how it is.

“I don’t want to say something that might put me in trouble.”

Ultimately, Hopoate conceded that his job involves working on a Sunday to “help provide for my family.”

“In a perfect world I’d take that option to not play on Sunday,” Hopoate said.

“But Canterbury is my employer and there is commonsense in everything you do.

“It is what it is. They pay me so I can provide for my family and I’ve got to do what they say and play on Sundays.

“It’s something I’d love to do (not play Sundays). It’s something I’d love to do from the beginning of my career to the end of my career. But that’s the world we live in and reality is (games are played Sundays).”

The Bulldogs only play three Sunday games in 2020 and will want Hopoate available in all of them.

He signed a new deal last month to tie him to Belmore until the end of 2021.

“Spiritually I felt good (not playing Sundays) but I’m still deeply religious and practice my faith where I can. I still attend church the morning of games if we play Sunday. I just make things work.”