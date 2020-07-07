It’s been a crazy morning for star Bronco David Fifita.

The forward reportedly made the call to depart the club before backflipping on that decision within an hour.

Nine’s Danny Weidler reported that Brisbane had decided not to match any $1 million-a-season rival offers, with the Titans looming as the most likely destination.

Hoever, since Weidler’s original report, Fifita is believed to have had a change of heart, telling the Broncos “I’m staying”.

“David Fifita has called a leading Brisbane offical in last hour to say he has had a change of heart,” Weidler wrote.

“Broncos said he was gone last night. Fifita give an official a verbal “I’m staying”. Again – no one will go on record. If true, quite the backflip. Stay tuned.”

According to The Australian’s Brent Read, Fifita would have to sacrifice as much as $500,000 to stay at Red Hill.

“Fifita has made it clear to the Gold Coast and Brisbane – along with an unnamed Sydney side who are believed to still be in the market for his services – that he will only consider a one-year deal for 2021 before looking to sign a longer agreement next year,” Read wrote.

“The Australian understands the Titans have weighed in with a deal worth $1 million for next season, an offer that would make him one of the highest paid forwards in the game.”