Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters has revealed he isn't worried about his team missing the finals despite conceding 60 points on Friday night against the Melbourne Storm.

In what was one of the beatdowns of the NRL season to date, the Storm ran in six second half tries to add to their four in the first half.

The loss all but rules the Broncos out of premiership contention, with no team having conceded 50 points in a regular season match and gone on to win the premiership in rugby league history.

Despite that, the Broncos have more immediate concerns, with a chance still remaining that they could be booted out of the top eight.

The loss on Friday drops them to seventh place on the table, but if the Sydney Roosters pick up a weekend, they will sit eighth by the end of the weekend, with the Canberra Raiders four points behind just two weeks from the finish line.

The Broncos' for and against battering brings them right back to the edge of the finals, with matches against the Eels and Dragons to come, while the Raiders could yet win all three of their games against the Knights, Sea Eagles and Tigers.

The Broncos must win both of their remaining games to mathematically assure their spot in the finals if the Raiders were to win all three of theirs.

Despite that, Kevin Walters said he expects a reaction from his team and isn't nervous about making the finals.

“I’m not nervous about it,” Walters said.

“Even after the disappointment of this, I have a lot of faith in this group and what they can do.

“I’m expecting a good reaction from our fellas next week.

“I’m quite surprised with the result, the guys have worked hard, but we didn’t have the resilience to stop the Storm.

“Every week you learn about yourselves and we are learning every week.

“We have to get on things, we still have two more games to go and we have to do our best to fight back next week.”

Battered from pillar to post, the 60 points conceded is the highest of the season so far, and at 48 points, is Brisbane's biggest loss in their history against the Storm.