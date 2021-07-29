Penrith Panthers half Jarome Luai is unsure if he will turn out for Samoa at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

The gun youngster may well have been in the running to represent Australia after, alongside Penrith teammate Nathan Cleary, guiding New South Wales to a recent State of Origin series victory.

But with Australia and New Zealand both opting to pull out of the World Cup over fears relating to the coronarivus pandemic, players with dual nationality were expected to suit up for their second-tier nations.

Luai, who is 24 years of age, has previously played for Samoa on five occasions and represented them in the 2017 World Cup, before he had made a first grade debut.

But with his partner due to give birth around World Cup time, Luai is not so certain he will be donning the blue and red of Samoa.

"I'm not too sure (if I'll go), to be honest with you at the moment," Luai said.

"I've got a couple of off-field, things I need to attend to. My missus is pregnant and she's due around that time.

"As a father already, it's pretty important that I'm there for my partner and my kids so I've still go some things to worry about there.

"There's just a bit of bit of uncertainty there as well, we don't know the full details about it how long we're going to be away for.

"If we do go can we roam around like the rest of England. A lot of uncertainty there and a lot of questions to be asked."

While some coaches, such as Ivan Cleary, have expressed concerns at their players attending, Wayne Bennett was not on the same page, saying he wouldn't stop any of his players attending.