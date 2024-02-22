As Nathan Cleary attempts to win his first World Club Challenge match, the star halfback has admitted that he isn't against a potential move overseas to the Super League.

In what would become the biggest signing the Super League has made, the 26-year-old is already being discussed as a future Immortal of the game and is coming off three successive NRL premierships and two Clive Churchill medals.

The representative star for the NSW Blues and Australia is contracted until the end of the 2027 season but was asked if he would ever consider transitioning from the NRL to the Super League in the future.

“Yes, I'm not against it," Cleary told The Mirror ahead of Sunday morning's match.

"I have a pretty open mind to that kind of stuff. I think just being able to experience different cultures and different experiences is something I enjoy doing. I'm not closed off to that idea."

A potential move to the Super League would see Cleary move closer to girlfriend Mary Fowler. The Matildas soccer forward is currently playing in the Women's Super League with Manchester City.

Although he is a self-proclaimed Manchester United fan, Cleary has previously spent time living in Manchester in 2022 for the Rugby League World Cup.

“I was lucky enough to spend almost two months in Manchester for the World Cup and really enjoyed it.

“I'm lucky enough to know a bit about the town now and know where everything is so it's good to be back.

"I actually really like just being able to wander around the streets and no one knows who you are. I think I've only been recognised once. It's a nice change [to Sydney]."

As he turns his attention back to the World Club Challenge this weekend, Cleary discussed going against his opposing number.

While many Australian fans might not know of Harry Smith, the Englishman is regarded as one of the best playmakers in the Super League and has even been linked with a move to the NRL in the past.

"From what I have seen of him, I really rate him. He's a great player with a great kicking game.

"I am glad he is playing: you want to test yourself against the best. It's a great opportunity for us.

"As a club, we haven't won a World Club Challenge so that's another thing we want to do: it's the final trophy in the cabinet."

