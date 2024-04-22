Jahrome Hughes could be looking for a way out of the Melbourne Storm, with the club desperately looking to kick-off contract negotiations.

That is the startling revelation made by former Brisbane Broncos and Queensland Maroons champion forward Corey Parker, who has told SENQ Radio that he has heard "rumblings" that Hughes may want to return to Queensland to finish his career.

“I'm hearing rumblings that one superstar in the game wants to come home to Queensland and be with the family,” Parker said on SENQ mornings.

“That player is Jahrome Hughes. Whether that's at the end of his contract or not, that remains to be seen.

“I know his wife is from the Gold Coast and at this stage, it's just rumblings that I'm hearing.

“It remains to be seen if it's before his term of contract or not, but watch this space.

“We'll just see what happens or unfolds in this space moving forward.”

It's unclear at this stage which of the Queensland clubs may be favourite to secure his signature.

The star halfback is one of the best in the competition, and it comes as little surprise that Melbourne have immediately jumped onto the front foot following the speculation to commence negotiations.

The Sydney Morning Herald have reported the Storm have offered Hughes a contract extension until at least the end of the 2028 season, with the halfback currently under contract in the Victorian capital until at least the end of 2026.

The report follows earlier confirmation from the Storm they will begin negotiations with fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen in the coming weeks, further stretching an already bloated salary cap.