Super League coach Adrian Lam has confirmed that he has his eye on youngster David Armstrong from the Newcastle Knights.

The 22-year-old has been promoted to the Knights' Top 30 squad this year because of an exceptional run through the NSW Cup last year.

A winger who can also play at fullback, noted for his ability to create and find the try-line, Armstrong, despite playing in a bottom-four reserve-grade outfit, scored 15 tries in 18 games last year.

While Tom Jenkins has been signed from the Penrith Panthers and is the most likely option to run out on the wing, which was previously occupied by Dominic Young (who departed for the Sydney Roosters in 2024), Armstrong may well also be an option for coach Adam O'Brien to make an NRL debut.

However, after reports emerged at the end of last month that Super League club the Leigh Leopards were interested in his services, coach Adrian Lam has confirmed the speculation

"I'm a big fan," Adrian Lam told Rugby League Live.

"He's a player that I've watched for the last three years and I really like him.

"I know there's been a link to him and I've spoken to ten players in the NRL that are off-contract in the last ten months, he's one of them.

"It's one of them, you have conversations with them but whether it develops is 50/50."

Armstrong has previously made it clear he wants to make his NRL debut, so a move to England would put that on the back burner, but it would also allow him to play top-tier rugby league and push for an NRL debut from that end.

"At this point in time we don't have a quota spot so it's just an interest, that's all," he added.

"But part of our philosophy at Leigh is planning and making sure our future is right. If that means looking at David now or in the future, we'll do that as it unfolds."