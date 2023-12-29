Deregistered former St George Illawarra Dragons five-eighth Talatau Amone has revealed he is already working towards an NRL return.

Amone was deregistered by the NRL in recent weeks after being sentences with a two-year intensive corrections order, which is a term of imprisonment to be served in the community.

The deregistration means the remainder of his contract at the Dragons was torn up, and while Amone could yet appeal the sentence, it's understood he has accepted the NRL's sanction of his deregistration.

Precedent does exist for Amone to return to the NRL in the future however, and he revealed to 9 News that he has already begun working with Bronson Xerri's former sprint coach Roger Fabri, while saying he has also spoken to Xerri.

"Roger, he's there for me on and off the field, I'm very grateful for him," Amone said.

"I've had good talks with Bronson and he's just told me to keep my head up. As long as I keep training, my mind will be set on footy and I'll be getting better each and every day."

"(Playing in the NRL) wasn't a job for me, it was a dream. I was living out my dream every day.

"To get that back, I'll do whatever it takes."

Xerri will return to the NRL in 2024 with the Canterbury Bulldogs after undergoing a four-year ban for failing a drug test, in which he tested positive to a Anabolic Androgenic Steroid.

While there is no timeline for Amone, he would require a clearance from the NRL to sign with any team in the future.