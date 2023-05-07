The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed the departure of Head of Football Operations Ben Ikin, bringing an end to the bespectacled footy boss' tenure after just two years.

Re-joining the Red Hill outfit mid-way through the 2021 season, Ikin played a steadying off-field role for the Broncos, aiding the franchise to rise from 14th to outright first on the ladder in just 24 months.

Ikin will now take up a role as the Chief Executive Officer of Queensland Rugby League, overseeing all league action in the Sunshine State.

Having overseen Brisbane's rise under his former teammate and current head coach Kevin Walters, Ikin stated that he had loved his time back at his old stomping ground, professing the Broncos were in a position to contend.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time at the Broncos and certainly learned a lot," Ikin said by way of an official statement.

"I leave here knowing the football program is in better shape than when I arrived.

"There are a lot of good people at the Broncos doing great work, and I know that ultimate success for the club is getting much closer."

Ikin's departure brings and end to his lengthy tenure with the powerhouse entity, a tenure that first began at centre and five-eighth in 2000, with the now 46-year-old winning the comp with the club in his first season.

Upon Ikin's departure, Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy paid praise to the ship's steadier.

"Ben has made a valuable contribution to our club since he arrived in mid-2021.

"The football program and playing roster needed an overhaul, and Ben very diligently worked with other key staff to knock both into shape, and our results this year reflect those efforts.

"We thank Ben for his contribution and wish him all the best for the future."

Following their 32-6 Magic Round smoking of the Sea Eagles, the ladder-leading Broncos will travel to face a smarting Melbourne Storm on Thursday night at AAMI Park.