The Gold Coast Titans had what could only be described as an abysmal 2022 campaign.

There is really no way around just how poor Justin Holbrook's side were, and another season like that will surely have changes from top to bottom at Parkwood.

The Titans took a punt on the make up of their spine for 2022, moving on the experienced Jamal Fogarty and moving AJ Brimson to the halves in a move that backfired spectacularly.

The club would ultimately fall from their finals position in 2021 to the bottom of the table in 2022, eventually avoiding the wooden spoon in the only saving grace for what was otherwise a trainwreck of a season.

They are better than what they showed on paper though, and a handful of signings for 2023 should leave the club in better shape.

But there are still gaps in this side if they want to become a genuine contender, so if we were to wipe out every salary cap and contract issue, who would the Titans steal?

Current squad

Jacob Alick, Tanah Boyd, AJ Brimson, Jayden Campbell, Erin Clark, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Beau Fermor, David Fifita, Jojo Fifita, Kieran Foran, Moeaki Fotuaika, Klese Haas, Patrick Herbert, Jaimin Jolliffe, Brian Kelly, Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Isaac Liu, Sam McIntyre, Chris Randall, Phillip Sami, Aaron Schoupp, Toby Sexton, Joe Stimson, Paul Turner, Sam Verrills, Joseph Vuna, Thomas Weaver

Analysis

The signings of Kieran Foran and Sam Verrills sort out some of the biggest issues the Titans faced throughout their trainwreck of a 2022 campaign.

Foran has played in the number six alongside Daly Cherry-Evans at the Manly Sea Eagles over the last two years, but will almost certainly slot into the number seven jersey at Parkwood.

Verrills, on the other hand, will have a difficult pre-season after injury, but will be fit for Round 1 to line up in the number nine jersey, while the club have also added Chris Randall in the last week as injury cover for the former Rooster.

In other positives for the Titans, Jayden Campbell and AJ Brimson can both play fullback, while Brimson will be likely Foran's halves partner, which keeps the likes of Tanah Boyd, Toby Sexton, Paul Turner and another youngster who will push for a debut in Thomas Weaver out of the starting 13.

There will be room for one of them - likely Boyd - on the bench in a utility role given his proven ability to slot in at hooker.

The second-row is also a considerable strength for the Titans, with David Fifita's ability well-known, if not really hit over the last 12 months. He was strong for Tonga at the Rugby League World Cup though and coach Holbrook will be desperate to draw that level of form out of his star on a consistent basis.

Fifita was outplayed by his second-row partner last year in Beau Fermor though. He ultimately ended up in Queensland's extended squad for the third and final State of Origin clash, and was arguably the club's best player throughout 2022.

But that's just about where the fun ends for the Titans.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Moeaki Fotuaika are excellent in the middle third, while Erin Clark was good last year following his switch from hooker to lock forward. Whether they want him in the first-choice 17 is another question altogether though, with the depth at the club looking shaky.

Isaac Liu was poor in 2022 and heads up the rotation, while the likes of Sam McIntyre, Jacob Alick - who was excellent for Papua New Guinea at the World Cup - and Jaimin Jolliffe are the other players in contention for spots.

Certainly lock forward and prop - potentially a player who can do both - is one area the Titans need to gain far greater depth in.

Given the Titans had the fourth-worst defensive record in the competition last year as well, a player to help bring that side of the game under control is badly needed.

The other problem is in the backline. The loss of Greg Marzhew to the Newcastle Knights for the arrival of Randall leaves the club short of a winger, with Phillip Sami and Jojo Fifita the current likely starters. Youngster and former Queensland under-18 player Alofiana Khan-Pereira could push for a debut at some point this year, while Patrick Herbert and Brian Kelly, who will line up in the centres, could shuffle out to the wing in an effort to get fresh face Aaron Schoupp into the 17.

That said, the depth on the wing is skinny, and with getting sets off to a good start the almost entire domain of wingers in the modern game, one who runs the ball hard would be a much-needed addition to Holbrook's roster for the 2023 season.

Options to steal

Option 1: Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

Carrigan was the Brisbane Broncos' most important player in 2022 - of that there can be no doubt.

His injury at the back-end of the year coincided with Kevin Walters' side falling off the side of a cliff to miss the finals, despite sitting in the top four at the end of Round 19.

The fadeout was dramatic, but Carrigan proved his worth time and time again for the Broncos, tackling at almost 95 per cent and running 150 metres per game.

Earmarked as a future club captain, Carrigan played for his state and country in 2022 despite being just 24 years of age, and spending most of the previous campaign on the sidelines with an ACL injury.

His form will only continue to improve one would think.

PATRICK CARRIGAN

Lock Broncos 2022 SEASON AVG 1.4

Offloads 0.1

Try Assists 33.7

Tackles Made

Option 2: Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys)

If the Titans are looking for the NRL's best defensive player, then it would be hard to go past Cotter.

Formerly a hooker, Cotter has transformed his game into a middle third role over the last two or three seasons, now able to play 80 minutes at either prop or lock.

He tackled at a staggering 97.4 per cent throughout 2022, including finishing four games north of 40 tackles without a single tackle missed, and another three games with more than 40 for only a single miss.

His defensive workrate is the best in the NRL, but he never let that take away from his attack either, making 124 metres per game and adding 40 tackle breaks.

He was a key part of the reason the Cowboys went from a bottom-four prediction to a top-four finish, and like Carrigan, played for both state and country this year.

REUBEN COTTER

Hooker Cowboys 2022 SEASON AVG 39.6

Tackles Made 0.1

Tries 124.1

All Run Metres

Option 3: Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

If you're going for a winger on the Gold Coast, then it's not all about try-scoring quality.

The obvious temptation is to suggest Alex Johnston would be the best fit, but he just isn't. There are players who can finish equally well, but bring more to the side in terms of running metres, which then will create time and space for Kieran Foran and whoever his halves partner is at the back end of sets to weave magic.

When it comes to run metres, few are better than Brian To'o.

He didn't have quite the same level of performance in 2023 as he did in 2022, but maybe just as importantly, he would bring a winning culture to the Gold Coast - something that is badly needed.

Option 4: Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters)

While To'o is the obvious temptation when it comes to running metres, Daniel Tupou is a great option.

Always willing to do the hard yards out of his own end, the Roosters' winger also brings an added advantage of height under the high ball, where he has been a weapon for the tri-colours over the years.

A great finisher and try-scorer, Tupou is also one of the better defensive wingers in the competition, backed up by his numerous Origin appearances.

He doesn't get the credit that some of the other wingers do, but he does one of the most consistent jobs in the NRL, and that, in a nutshell, is what the Titans need more than just about anything - players to turn up and do the same thing week after week.

DANIEL TUPOU

Wing NSW 2022 SEASON AVG 0.8

Tries 142.6

All Run Metres 2.8

Tackles Made

The verdict

The need for a middle forward to bolster the group the club currently have outweighs the need for anything else at the Titans.

A big-minute, defensive workhorse who can still chip into the attack during big minutes is exactly what they need, and frankly, it matters little whether they line up at prop or lock, given Tino Fa'asuamaleaui is in the side, and then Erin Clark would come off the bench to play at 13.

That brings it down to a race between two - Carrigan and Cotter.

Carrigan was the absolute beating heart of the Broncos throughout the 2022 campaign, but it's difficult to go past Cotter's ridiculously good defence in what the Titans really, truly need more than anything else.

Reuben Cotter.

Be sure to check back in tomorrow as we take a look at the Manly Sea Eagles.