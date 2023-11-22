Canterbury Bulldogs winger Josh Addo-Carr has admitted he is open to the idea of switching to rugby union.

The star winger, who has played for both New South Wales and Australia in the last 12 months despite being unable to turn the fortunes of the battling Bulldogs around since his switch from the Melbourne Storm, is not believed to be a current target of Rugby Australia.

However, that doesn't mean it's totally off the table as a chance of happening.

Rugby's latest comments have suggested their pursuit of NRL players, which had reached fever pitch while Eddie Jones was coach of the Wallabies, is over, but it doesn't mean it's ruled out.

Joseph Suaalii was the only NRL player signed by the 15-man game while they targeted NRL players left, right and centre, with the likes of Payne Haas, Will Penisini, Cameron Murray, Angus Crichton and Nelson Asofa-Solomona all on the radar. Most of those players have re-signed on long-term deals with their current clubs, while negotiations with Crichton were believed to have broken down.

Addo-Carr is on contract with the Bulldogs until the end of 2025, but admitted he'd be open to the idea of switching codes on the Let's Trot podcast.

“Yeah, I reckon I'd carve up,” Addo-Carr said.

“100 per cent (I'd make the switch). I reckon it would be fun. Meeting new people, travelling the world. I'd give it a crack, bro. Yeah, why not?”

Despite being on contract with the Bulldogs until 2025, there has been plenty of speculation over Addo-Carr's future in recent times.

Director of football Phil Gould moved to clear up that there were no issues between the star winger and the club following an incident at the Koori Knockout, but it's the rumour which refuses to go away, with the Parramatta Eels rumoured to be in talks over a player swap with the Belmore-based outfit at one point.

The Newcastle Knights were also believed to be interested as they chase a replacement for Dominic Young.

Addo-Carr's comments may only fuel the fire, with the representative winger also potentially able to increase his earnings dramatically if he was to make a switch to the 15-man game, given what the code paid for Joseph Suaalii as the Wallabies prepare for a 2025 series against the British and Irish Lions, followed by a World Cup on home soil in 2027.