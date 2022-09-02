North Queensland Cowboys coach Todd Payten has revealed that he would do exactly the same as counterpart Ivan Cleary if he was in the same position this weekend.

The Panthers have elected to rest their entire starting team for Saturday night's clash with the Cowboys, having all but locked up the minor premiership.

Apisai Koroisau has been battling an injury, while Nathan Cleary is out suspended. All of Dylan Edwards, Brian To'o, Stephen Crichton, Izack Tago, Taylan May, Jarome Luai, Moses Leota, James Fisher-Harris, Viliame Kikau and Isaah Yeo will watch on from the sideline.

Spencer Leniu also will miss the game.

It means Penrith are fielding a team made up almost entirely of reserve grade players, with the Cowboys needing a win to put the pressure on the Cronulla Sharks.

Should the Cowboys win and the Sharks lose, the men from Townsville will finish second and have a home final in Week 1 of the knockout rounds.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Payten said the six-day turnaround likely had plenty to do with it.

"I would absolutely do the same if I'm Penrith," Payten said on resting players.

"They've got a six-day turn into a big semi-final.

"Travelling up here, conditions, all that sort of stuff factor into it and they've earned the right to do what they want.

"From our point of view, it's about building our game moving into September ... we're not taking them lightly. We've got a job to do."

Payten also confirmed that if there was any doubt over Tom Dearden's return he would be rested after he was named in the reserves on Tuesday as a chance of returning.