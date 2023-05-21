Wests Tigers coach Tim Sheens has launched incredible tirades against both the officials and critics of Luke Brooks after his side put 66 points on the North Queensland Cowboys during a Saturday night smash up at Leichhardt.

Brooks was the star of the show for the Tigers as the club picked up their biggest win in years over a reeling Cowboys' outfit.

It moves the Tigers off the bottom of the table, but a 48-point win wasn't enough to completely keep Sheens free of frustration, with the the victory potentially being robbed of the Tigers' biggest ever by a pair of decisions.

Joe Ofahengaue was ruled to have not scored during the game, while Sheens took aim at other issues during the game.

"I will be at the referees and bunker next week big time. Big time," Sheens said.

“Ofahengaue scored. I don't care what she said in the Bunker. Ofahengaue put both forearms on the ground. That's a try.

“I'm not happy, so I'm going to go and say a few things.

"I don't care about the scoreline. I'm not happy. Ten metres was ridiculous."

In an incredible post-game press conference, Sheens also went after critics of Luke Brooks, who played his 200th NRL game.

“People on Twitter giving him grief, as far as I'm concerned, can take their Twitter and shove it,” Sheens told reporters in the post-match press conference.

“He's been playing well for the last month. He wasn't scoring seven tries a game, not many people can do that, but people seem to think that's what it's got to be, seven tries a game or he can't play.

“I know he's earning a lot of money, that's not his fault, at the back-end of a contract.

“He's playing footy with a smile on his face, and that's the difference.

“It's his night, he had an extremely good game. But his kicking game and his distribution of the ball is the part that people don't see.

“He's done a lot of good things … he's grabbing more ball, kicking more ball.

“He's stood up since Adam (Doueihi) went down.”