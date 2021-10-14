New Canterbury Bulldogs winger Josh Addo-Carr has spoken out about the reasons he abandoned the Melbourne Storm to take up a lucrative contract with the Sydney club.

Addo-Carr, who has been a permanent fixture in one of the competition's best teams for many years, is a prized recruit for the Bullodgs.

He is also just one part of their enormous recruitment drive, which has also seen the club pick up Tevita Pangai Junior, Paul Vaughan, Matt Dufty, Matt Burton and Brent Naden among others.

The flying winger is also an almost must pick in Brad Fittler's New South Wales State of Origin side, and is likely to be again in 2022 as he begins his new life in blue and white.

JOSH ADDO-CARR

Wing Storm 2021 SEASON AVG 1

Tries 122.8

All Run Metres 4.8

Tackles Made

While Addo-Carr wanted to return to Sydney, where he originally grew up, he said it was time to try something new in an interview with the Bulldogs' club website.

“I wanted to step out of my comfort zone, come to the Bulldogs and help lead the club in the right direction” Addo-Carr said.

“I spent five years in Melbourne, I had some great memories there, but I wanted to try something new.”

He also said he hopes to become something of a leader at the club as they look to rebuild from their wooden spoon in 2021.

“Melbourne have got some outstanding leaders down there and I’ve obviously learnt off the best” he said.

“I’ve always wanted to help people and if I can help guide my teammates in the right direction and show them what it takes to win week-in-week-out and be consistent, that’s going to put a smile on everyone’s faces.”