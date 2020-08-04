Senior News Corp journalist Phil Rothfield believes it’s becoming more likely Storm legend Cameron Smith will retire at season’s end.

The 37-year old is out of contract at seasons end and has yet to confirm his future, with Storm boss Matt Tripp stating on the weekend he wants Smith and coach Craig Bellamy to remain at Melbourne for as long as possible.

Speaking on NRL 360, Rothfield shared his belief that Smith won’t play in 2021.

“I think he’ll retire,” Rothfield said.

“I’m starting to get mail… I’m sort of only 80 per cent sure. But the vibe’s coming out of that camp that he will retire.

“It will be disappointing in that he won’t get the AAMI Park farewell which he desperately wanted for his fans, he won’t play there again.”

Smith suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday’s win over Newcastle but will be able to return to guide Melbourne in another finals run.

Bellamy, out of contract at the end of 2021, has previously stated he is unsure of his coaching future.

He has recently been linked to a move to the Broncos, Canterbury and the future Brisbane expansion side.

“I’ve got a contract to the end of next year so that’s probably when I’m looking to finish,” Bellamy said on Sunday.

“Having said that there’s a lot of things happening that have been a bit distracting, and sometimes they can tire you out a touch, and perhaps I’m in that sort of mood at the moment.

“I’ve still got 18 months to go so things might change. If they put a timeline on me then I’ll have to make a decision, but at the moment it’s just getting through each week and doing the best we can on the weekend.”