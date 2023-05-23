It has been three days since the Wests Tigers produced a franchise-breaking performance against the Cowboys at Leichhardt Oval, and fans across Balmain and the Western Suburbs are still celebrating.

Heading into Saturday on the bottom of the ladder, the Tigers put the sword to the Cowboys, racking up 11 tries in 80 minutes, humiliating them much to the like of the home fans.

Eclipsing the previous franchise record of 56, it was a much need confidence boost to the club, which endured its worst start to a season in its 24-year history.

While all eyes were on Luke Brooks for his 200th game, one player stood above the rest of the pack, producing a career-best performance in his 50th NRL game.

That player was Starford To'a.

Embed from Getty Images

Producing quite possibly the greatest 80-minute performance by a centre in recent times, To'a took control of the game whenever the ball was in his hands.

What makes this showing even more special is that he did it against Australian and Queensland centre Valentine Holmes.

An experienced centre of the game, Holmes has represented Australia 19 times and Queensland on 13 occasions. While To'a currently has no representative games to his belt and only 50 NRL games.

The Tigers centre's incredible 80 minutes earnt the praise of Tigers captain Apisai Koroisau, who insisted it was one of the greatest centre performances he has ever witnessed when speaking to Zero Tackle.

"He was incredible," Koroisau said to Zero Tackle.

"I don't know if I've ever seen such a dominant performance from a centre before."

"He was just doing everything."

"I hope that would have done a lot for his confidence, and I know he (has) worked on his game to continue to be like that."

A weapon in attack, To'a racked up two tries, one try assist, five line-breaks, 12 tackle busts and 223 running metres off 23 carries.

However, his defence against Valentine Holmes and Murray Taulaugi was equally great, missing no tackles and making 14.

Joining from the Newcastle Knights last season, he has produced a great connection with David Nofoaluma on the right-hand side in recent weeks.

Only 22 years of age, this is only the start for the former Australian Schoolboy, with many expecting big things from him in the future. Add in fellow Tigers youngsters Junior Tupou and Jahream Bula; the trio are set to lead the club into the future.