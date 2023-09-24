The most successful New South Wales Blues State of Origin coach in history Phil Gould is open to a return to the set-up for 2024.

It comes with Brad Fittler looking to completely revamp his staff in a bid to continue in the roll for another year.

Despite admitting he wasn't sure if he would go again after a disastrous 2023 series, all reports in recent days suggest Fittler wants to coach the Blues again in 2024.

The staff under him will look entirely different though with chief advisor Greg Alexander stepping down, Paul McGregor leaving and reports that both Danny Buderus and Andrew Johns will do the same.

News Corp reported in recent days that Ivan Cleary, who sat in the box alongside Fittler during Game 3 this year, will be appointed as a game day coaching consultant, while multiple reports suggest Gould will be involved.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Gould revealed he would say yes if Fittler came knocking.

“When it comes to Brad Fittler, he has never asked me for much. Anything I've ever asked him to do, he has always said yes,” Gould told the publication.

“And the same applies to me – anything he asks, I always say yes. We will worry about Origin if he asks.”

It's unclear who outside of Gould and Cleary will form part of the new-look set up for the Blues, but Fittler will need to find new assistant coaches.

The history between Gould and Cleary however could mean only one of the pair find their way into the Origin set-up.

It's understood that the NSWRL were taken aback by the sweeping changes and will take more time before confirming Fittler's position and his staff for the 2024 series.

Fittler holds a full-time role at the NSWRL where he is responsible for pathways and other endeavours of the body around the Origin coaching job.

The NSWRL have reportedly promised a decision on the direction of the Blues by the end of this week.