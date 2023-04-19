It is less than two months until New South Wales will take on Queensland in Adelaide to begin the 2023 State of Origin series.

As the date gets closer and closer, the debate on who should partner Nathan Cleary in the halves has heated up.

The two options are back-to-back premiership winner Jarome Luai and reigning Dally M medalist Nicho Hynes.

While Nathan Cleary is open to discussing with Brad Fittler and the NSW selectors who he would prefer, he doesn't want to have the final choice.

However, on Tuesday, Cleary discussed the two options the selectors have to choose from.

"I see them as X-factors as players, they're really good out the back of shape and making the most of opportunities. It's a good problem to have. They're both outstanding."

Playing with Luai since the U16s level at the Panthers, Cleary admitted that playing alongside the Samoan international has made his game better.

"I'll always say that I enjoy playing with Romey (Luai) because he makes my game better," Cleary said via the AAP.

"We have a good combination that's been built over a long period of time."

"It might just be a look, and a lot of the time he just knows what I'm going to do so I don't actually have to say anything."

"Combinations are most important when you're under pressure."

"That could be on the Origin stage or that could be in the finals or anything really when you feel like you're under the pump."

"There are moments when you're on the field, especially when there are high-pressure moments, you're tired, I don't have to say anything to him and he just knows what's coming and what I like to do. That definitely helps."

"That's where it probably helps the most, and that comes with experience having played with each other for a long time."

While Cleary spoke on his Penrith teammate, he also discussed how impressed he was with Nicho Hynes's great start to the season.

"I think Nicho is a great ball player. [You can] try to get him into position where he can utilise that," Cleary said via The Herald.

"He's obviously a great runner of the ball as well, so just trying to create opportunities for him, and numerical advantages against the defence, it's pretty similar to Romy."