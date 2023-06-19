Cronulla halfback Nicho Hynes has orchestrated a massacre of the Bulldogs as the half bounces back from his horror Blues debut weeks ago.

Following his unfortunate 12 minutes in Origin 1, Hynes struggled against Melbourne following his representative debut before returning to form in Round 16.

The Cronulla fan-favourite however had been struggling as of late following his performance in the Origin opener and this wasn't helped by the star getting dropped from the Blues squad entirely for Game 2, with Canterbury's Matt Burton coming in as an 18th man utility.

Admitting to The Daily Telegraph he had taken a break from social media Hynes went on to explain he can understand why coach Brad Fitler selected Mitchell Moses as the starting 7 over himself.

“It's no secret it's been a challenging couple of weeks and a kick in the guts, but I moved on very, very quick, straight away,” Hynes said.

“I don't think I probably deserved to be in that Origin team. I have to control what I can control and that's coming in and training hard every single day and playing good footy for the Sharks.

“I've been off all the socials. I've blocked out the outside noise. I don't really care about seeing it."

However, the exciting half took out his frustrations and then some on the young Bulldogs as he piled on 238 metres, 3 line-break assists and 2 try assists.

Confident that was a more accurate showing of the Sharks quality Hynes admitted the game against Melbourne was just a bump in the road for the boys from Cronulla.

“We did not do what Fitzy believes in and that is the defensive side. We went back to the drawing board and worked extremely hard," Hynes said.

“It's probably one of the worst games of footy I've ever played. You can't dwell on it, control what I control and that is getting back to training and working hard to put a good performance in today.”

Hynes will now have to endure origin as a bystander on Wednesday as Cronulla have the bye.