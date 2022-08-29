With a never-ending rotation of possible suitors declaring their interest in recent weeks, St George Illawarra Dragons halfback Ben Hunt has finally addressed the ceaseless speculation about his playing future.

The in-form halfback has gone on record to declare he has no interest in leaving the Red V, despite the current stand-off between parties over an alleged ‘low-ball’ first offer from the club.

The Dolphins, Canterbury Bulldogs and Gold Coast Titans have all been touted as possible destinations over recent weeks, with Phil Gould confirming he had met with Hunt and his agent last week to let them know of the Belmore club’s interest should Hunt be available to talk to rivals on November 1.

The Dolphins and Titans, meanwhile, believe that a return to Queensland could be the extra element they need to entice Hunt should he fail to come to an agreement with the Dragons.

It should be noted that all of those clubs have also reportedly expressed interest in Cameron Munster.

“Every day there seems to be something popping up,” Hunt said regarding his own situation, per AAP.

“I’ll just wait until the season’s over, I’ve only got one more week.

“We’ll get it sorted out and we’re working through it. I enjoy the club and I’m happy to stay.”

That declaration comes after it was revealed days ago that the club had rejected Hunt’s hopes to have coach Anthony Griffin’s employment tied to his own, with speculation mounting over Griffin’s future and what it would mean for the Hunt deal.

There’s also a heap of uncertainty over the future of Dragons young-gun Jayden Sullivan, who has already suggested he would leave the club to pursue opportunities elsewhere if Hunt was to secure an extension.

The youngster has impressed in limited opportunities in 2022, and has only enhanced his reputation since moving to hooker last week to address the injuries to Andrew McCullough and Moses Mbye.

Once again, the Bulldogs have said they’d make Sullivan a target should Hunt remain at the Dragons.