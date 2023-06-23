Dragons captain Ben Hunt has admitted he may have played his final game for the club following Friday night's game against the New Zealand Warriors.

Backing up from Game 2 of State of Origin, all eyes were on Ben Hunt post-match after he was quizzed on his future after requesting an immediate release from the Dragons.

Hunt was asked point-blank by Triple M radio if he had played his last game at the Red V.

“Honestly, I'm not sure. I'm going to have a meeting (on Monday) with the higher ups (management) and then we'll sort it out," Hunt told Triple M.

“The last two days was about getting my body right. Mentally I'm fine. I felt like I could do a job, but it wasn't to be tonight.

“I'm really disappointed. It was Jack de Belin's 200th tonight and we want to put in a better performance than that for one of your teammates.''

He echoed these words at the post-match press conference, stating, "I don't know" when asked the same question.

“Honestly, I don't know [if this is my last game].”

“I'm keen to get it sorted out, meeting with the club this week and we'll get to the end of it.”

The skipper was the first Dragons player to arrive at the match, according to News Corp, and was preparing for the game before some of his teammates even arrived at the stadium.

Hunt admitted he wants to return back home to Queensland during the week, with the Gold Coast Titans and Brisbane Broncos being the two front-runners to sign him.