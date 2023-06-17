Super League side Hull KR has ruled out asking for an immediate release of 2024 NRL signings Peta Hiku and Oliver Gildart.

While there were whispers that Hull KR was set to ask the Cowboys and Dolphins for immediate releases of Peta Hiku and Oliver Gildart, coach Willie Peters has ruled out the option.

The outside back duo will join the club next season, but there have been continuous rumours that they may join the club earlier than expected.

However, Peters put this idea to bed, revealing that the club is "not looking down that track at the stage", even though their injury list continues to get worse every week.

“Unless they reached out to us to go, yeah, I want to come now, we'd certainly look at that, of course," Peters said via Serious About NRL.

“Peta Hiku is playing at the moment and Oliver Gildart is playing really well in the Queensland Cup and he's pushing. He still has aspirations. He wants to finish off what he started there.

“Although he hasn't played the amount of games he would have liked, he's still playing at a decent level. But he's still got to set high goals for himself around how many games he wants to play, which I admire.

“He's there to finish a job and wants to finish that. So, at this stage, no. I mean, who knows what could happen down the track.”

While it was highly unlikely Hiku would join the club earlier than expected, Gildart was another story.

After joining the Dolphins from the Wests Tigers, Gildart has failed to make his way into the starting team and is yet to feature in the NRL this season.