Former Panthers boss Phil Gould says Nathan Cleary should face the same penalties as Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr for breaking social distancing laws.

Gould called for Mitchell and Addo-Carr to be suspended for the rest of the 2020 season for a gathering at a property in Taree over the weekend. A day later and photos emerged showing a group of female friends of Cleary’s at his house on Anzac Day.

And while Gould acknowledged the different circumstances between the two acts, he believes blanket bans should apply to all players.

“No excuse. Serious breach. Granted Nathan says the incident was not planned, which obviously differs from the Josh/Latrell situation, however, players need to be vigilant,” Gould tweeted.

“They need to protect themselves, their teammates, and the game. For mine, blanket penalties should apply.”

Gould also laid out his concerns over how the incidents could affect the restart of the season.

“What I do know is that the more instances made public, the less likely it will be that Govt will permit a restart of competition,” Gould tweeted.

“The players were warned. They were given strict guidelines. They have caused a huge issue for the code. Huge ramifications for their future careers.”