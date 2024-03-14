Tevita Pangai Junior will be out to extend a perfect start to his boxing career when he takes on Raphael Sa'u during the Fists and the Furious event on Saturday, March 23, with the card to kick off at 5pm (AEDT).

The one-time New South Wales State of Origin player made the sensational decision to hang up the boots and focus on boxing at the end of 2023.

That water has muddied significantly since, with the forward returning to the 13-man game through the QLD Cup with the Souths Logan Magpies, but it doesn't mean he isn't out to continue his boxing endeavours, with The Fists and the Furious on Stan Sport to be his next opportunity.

The event is not a pay-per-view as is the case with many boxing cards, and all you'll need to tune in is a Stan Sport account.

Pangai Junior's return through the QLD Cup has seen him on limited minutes, but that will take a back seat as the forward prepares to take on Sa'u.

While there is still plenty of speculation around Pangai Junior's future, as well as whether a potential NRL return with the Brisbane Broncos could be in the offering during the second half of the 2024 season, the forward has suggested he wants to juggle the two sports for the time being.

In what is a Super Heavyweight fight, Sa'u will look to improve on his own record, which so far features only two professional fights ahead of his bout with Pangai Junior.

Sa'u had his debut fight in August last year, taking a win against Edwin Feaunati, before drawing in a split decision against the same fighter in November.

Pangai Junior will present the New Zealand-born youngster's biggest opportunity yet as he attempts to make a name for himself in the sport.

But the 28-year-old, who has an NRL career in limbo as he attempts to ascertain what he wants to do with the remainder of his sporting life, won't be a pushover.

He won his debut fight in December of 2021 by knockout over Gerico Cecil, before another knockout in November of 2022 against Jerry Tupai. His third fight, last October in Townsville, saw him win by majority decision over Frank Amato.

Standing at 191 centimetres with excellent reach, Pangai Junior likely enters the bout as favourite.

The main event of the card is set to be between Paulo Aokuso and Emmanuel Danso for the WBA Oceania Light Heavy Title, while Che Keneally and Sequita Hemingway will also clash as part of the card for the Commonwealth Heavy Weight Title. The Australian middle weight women's title will also be on the line between Desley Robinson and Kaye Scott.