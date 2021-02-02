Former Storm and Broncos player Israel Folau will have to abide by strict social media clauses in order to keep his contract at the Dragons, pending the NRL’s confirmation of the application.

The former Kangaroos star has been linked to St George Illawarra in a shock move that would see the 31-year-old earn $1 million over two seasons.

Folau has looked to opt out of the final year of his Catalan Dragons contract on compassionate grounds after his mother-in-law fell ill, prompting a return to Australia, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

A move to Kogarah would see Folau return to the NRL after 11 years away from the league, with The Herald reporting the code-hopper and Dragons coach Anthony Griffin held a meeting to discuss a potential contract.

The Saints now await the NRL’s response, with Dragons chief executive Ryan Webb having already contacted league boss Andrew Abdo, who is now considering the concept.

The conditions of Folau’s return would mean the former Maroons jet would need to follow social media guidelines outlined by the club and NRL.

Folau was cut from Australian rugby codes after stating hell awaits “drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters” in a picture posted to social media.

With the NRL building a strong relationship with the LGBTQ community, Folau’s return would come under fragile consideration, including clauses in what posts are made public to social media.

The league was deemed as the highest ranking national sports organisation by Pride In Sport in 2018, with co-founder Andrew Purchas OAM stating Folau’s arrival must meet the league’s policies and culture.

“If Mr. Folau’s appointment as a player eventuates, he must abide by NRL’s policies on diversity and inclusion, and we encourage the Dragons to have in place strategies that will ensure best practice deliverables around LGBTQ inclusion policy, education, visibility, and cultural safety,” Purchas said, per Fox Sports.

“NRL is a code that prides itself as being a sport for everyone with strong values of diversity and inclusion.

“History has shown Mr. Folau’s repeated failures to abide by sporting inclusion policies despite assurances.”