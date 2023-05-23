State of Origin 1 is just a week away, and that means for the NRL competition, crazy season is here.

And with 17 teams, byes every week and more games over the Origin period, more players than at any point in the last 15 years will be forced to miss games as they await their chance to represent New South Wales and Queensland.

With teams confirmed for Origin 1 on Monday, and squads for Round 13 fixtures being named on Tuesday afternoon, here is how every team playing this weekend is replacing their Origin stars.

The Dolphins

Origin players: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Tom Gilbert

The Dolphins have two players to replace. At fullback to replace Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, they will play Kodi Nikorima, who last week turned out at five-eighth.

That brings Anthony Milford into the halves alongside Isaiya Katoa after he played from the bench last week, while Gilbert's number 13 jersey is taken by Ray Stone, who came from the bench in last week's loss to the Storm. Felise Kaufusi would have been picked too if not for suspension, with Kenneath Bromwich moving from prop to second-row, and Herman Ese'ese moving from the bench to the front-row.

The three new faces on the bench are a returning Mark Nicholls, Mason Teague, and centre Valynce Te Whare.

St George Illawarra Dragons

Origin players: Ben Hunt

There is only one Origin out for the Dragons, with Ben Hunt to be replaced in the halves by Jayden Sullivan, whose bench spot is taken by a returning Moses Mbye after he was dropped for the famous win over the Roosters last Friday at Kogarah.

Parramatta Eels

Origin players: Junior Paulo

The Eels only lose one player to Origin in the shape of Junior Paulo. Fresh off his confirmed move from Tiger Town to the Eels, he will play his first game for the blue and gold replpacing the Origin-bound Paulo.

North Queensland Cowboys

Origin players: Valentine Holmes, Murray Taulagi, Reuben Cotter, Thomas Dearden

The Cowboys are hit hard by Origin despite their spot towards the bottom of the table without four players in Queensland's 18.

Debutant Zac Laybutt will line up at centre in replace of Valentine Holmes, while it'll be another debutant in Robert Derby on the wing occupied by Murray Taulagi.

In the halves, Ben Hampton comes straight in at five-eighth to replace Tom Dearden, while Jake Granville will start at lock in place of Reuben Cotter after playing from the bench last week. With Mitch Dunn dropped as well, the two spots on the bench are taken by Jamayne Taunoa-Brown and Griffin Neame.

New Zealand Warriors

Origin players: None

The Warriors have no players selected for Origin 1 and will be full strength against the Broncos.

Brisbane Broncos

Origin players: Reece Walsh, Selwyn Cobbo, Thomas Flegler, Patrick Carrigan, Payne Haas

The Broncos are the hardest-hit by State of Origin with five players - including their big three in the middle third - selected for Game 1.

Tristan Sailor's incredible run of form for the Souths Logan Magpies will see him take the fullback jumper in the absence of Reece Walsh, while Selwyn Cobbo's wing spot is claimed by Deine Mariner.

In the forwards, the Gold Coast Titans-bound Keenan Palasia comes in from obscurity to start at prop, while Corey Jensen and Kobe Hetherington will play prop and lock respectively after featuring from the bench last week.

The new faces are Brendan Piakura and Xavier Willison.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Origin players: Jai Arrow, Latrell Mitchell, Cameron Murray

Three big outs through Origin for the Rabbitohs, with Jai Arrow, Latrell Mitchell and Cameron Murray all to be missing from their usual starting positions ahead of a game against the Raiders.

Blake Taaffe moves from the bench to fullback to replace Mitchell, while Jacob Host is promoted from the bench to the second-row, and Liam Knight from the bench to lock.

Tallis Duncan takes the utility spot on the bench for his debut, while Jed Cartwright and Shaquai Mitchell are the other new faces on the bench.

Canberra Raiders

Origin players: Hudson Young

The Raiders have been forced to move both second-rowers out of the side this week with Hudson Young in Origin camp and Elliott Whitehead missing.

Corey Harawira-Naera joins the side in the second-row, while Corey Horsburgh - despite his breakout form - moves from lock to the edge.

Joseph Tapine then takes the number 13 role, Pasami Saulo is promoted from the bench to prop, and Nick Cotric is the new name.

Newcastle Knights

Origin players: Tyson Frizell

Tyson Frizell is replaced in a straight swap by Jack Johns for the Knights.

Manly Sea Eagles

Origin players: Daly Cherry-Evans, Tom Trbojevic

Kaeo Weekes and Cooper Johns move into Manly's 17 for the game against Newcastle in a pair of like for like swaps to replace Daly Cherry-Evans and Tom Trbojevic.