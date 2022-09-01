The final round of the regular season is finally upon us, with a host of players preparing for finals football, while others start packing suitcases, bound for a new town and a new club.
For some, the final season is an opportunity not to just rest players ahead of September football, but blood fresh faces, youngsters shaping towards a future at the club.
But for every fresh face is a departure, and with over 25 players set to don their side's jersey for the final time this round, some recognition is deserved.
Brisbane Broncos:
Te Maire Martin - New Zealand Warriors
Rhys Kennedy - Hull Kingston Rovers
Tyson Gamble - Newcastle Knights
Zac Hosking - Penrith Panthers
Jake Turpin - unsigned
Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs:
Jeremy Marshall-King - The Dolphins
Paul Vaughan - Warrington Wolves
Gold Coast Titans:
Jarrod Wallace (18th man) - The Dolphins
Manly Sea Eagles:
Kieran Foran - Gold Coast Titans
Dylan Walker - New Zealand Warriors
Martin Taupau - Unsigned
Newcastle Knights:
Edrick Lee - The Dolphins
Tex Hoy - Hull FC
Pasami Saulo - Canberra Raiders
Phoenix Crossland - unsigned
New Zealand Warriors:
Reece Walsh - Brisbane Broncos
Eliesa Katoa - Melbourne Storm
Euan Aitken - The Dolphins
Jesse Arthur's - Brisbane Broncos (loan expired)
Chanel Harris-Tavita - retired
Penrith Panthers:
Robert Jennings - The Dolphins
J'maine Hopgood - Parramatta Eels
Sean O'Sullivan - The Dolphins
St George Illawarra Dragons:
Josh McGuire - Warrington Wolves
West Tigers:
Luke Garner - Penrith Panthers
Kelma Tuilagi - Manly Sea Eagles
James Tamou - unsigned