The final round of the regular season is finally upon us, with a host of players preparing for finals football, while others start packing suitcases, bound for a new town and a new club.

For some, the final season is an opportunity not to just rest players ahead of September football, but blood fresh faces, youngsters shaping towards a future at the club.

But for every fresh face is a departure, and with over 25 players set to don their side's jersey for the final time this round, some recognition is deserved.

Brisbane Broncos:

Te Maire Martin - New Zealand Warriors

Rhys Kennedy - Hull Kingston Rovers

Tyson Gamble - Newcastle Knights

Zac Hosking - Penrith Panthers

Jake Turpin - unsigned

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs:

Jeremy Marshall-King - The Dolphins

Paul Vaughan - Warrington Wolves

Gold Coast Titans:

Jarrod Wallace (18th man) - The Dolphins

Manly Sea Eagles:

Kieran Foran - Gold Coast Titans

Dylan Walker - New Zealand Warriors

Martin Taupau - Unsigned

Newcastle Knights:

Edrick Lee - The Dolphins

Tex Hoy - Hull FC

Pasami Saulo - Canberra Raiders

Phoenix Crossland - unsigned

New Zealand Warriors:

Reece Walsh - Brisbane Broncos

Eliesa Katoa - Melbourne Storm

Euan Aitken - The Dolphins

Jesse Arthur's - Brisbane Broncos (loan expired)

Chanel Harris-Tavita - retired

Penrith Panthers:

Robert Jennings - The Dolphins

J'maine Hopgood - Parramatta Eels

Sean O'Sullivan - The Dolphins

St George Illawarra Dragons:

Josh McGuire - Warrington Wolves

West Tigers:

Luke Garner - Penrith Panthers

Kelma Tuilagi - Manly Sea Eagles

James Tamou - unsigned