NSW Blues Training Session
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 23: Latrell Mitchell runs during a New South Wales Blues State of Origin training session at Coogee Oval on May 23, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Latrell Mitchell has been ruled out of the opening game of the 2023 State of Origin series in Adelaide with a calf injury.

It's understood Mitchell has picked up the injury at training last week, having originally been named to play in the centres alongside Tom Trbojevic.

The duo, who were instrumental in the 2021 series victory for New South Wales, both missed the entirety of last year's series, with Mitchell making himself unavailable after missing most of the pre-Origin window injured, while Tom Trbojevic was ruled out for the season early in the campaign.

The NSWRL confirmed the injury on Monday morning, with Stephen Crichton to come into the centres after being named 18th man. Matt Burton is the replacement 18th man.

The NSWRL confirmed Matt Burton has replaced Mitchell as 18th man, travelling to Adelaide today, while Mitchell remained in Sydney.

 2023-05-31T10:05:00Z 
$2.05  ▶︎
 
$1.80  ▶︎
Adelaide Oval
QLD   
 2023-05-31T10:05:00Z 
   NSW
    #NRL
1Reece WalshReece Walsh
2Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo
3Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes
4H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
5Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi
6Cameron MunsterCameron Munster
7Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
8Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler
9Ben HuntBen Hunt
10Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins
11Tom GilbertTom Gilbert
12David FifitaDavid Fifita
13Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan
 INTERCHANGE
14Harry GrantHarry Grant
15T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui
16Reuben CotterReuben Cotter
17Jai ArrowJai Arrow
 RESERVES
18Tom DeardenTom Dearden
19Christian WelchChristian Welch
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
James TedescoJames Tedesco1
Brian To'oBrian To'o2
Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton18
Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic4
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr5
Jarome LuaiJarome Luai6
Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary7
Payne HaasPayne Haas8
Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau9
T. Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior10
Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell11
Hudson YoungHudson Young12
Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo13
 INTERCHANGE
Junior PauloJunior Paulo14
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray15
Liam MartinLiam Martin16
Nicho HynesNicho Hynes17
 RESERVES
Matt BurtonMatt Burton20
Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu19

In the absence of the two centres last year, Crichton made his New South Wales debut last year, playing in all three games for the Blues, although his performances were mixed.

The horror news out of the Blues' camp comes after Campbell Graham was originally named 18th man, but pulled out of the squad due to an injury of his own.

The reasoning provided surrounded the face he couldn't train during the early part of the week, however, he ultimately was pulled out of South Sydney's clash against the Canberra Raiders on Saturday evening too.

It also follows a scare last week after Payne Haas found himself needing to look after an ankle, although it's believed he has now returned to the training paddock ahead of Game 1.

The severity of Mitchell's calf injury is yet to be determined or known, but even a minor injury could see him miss as many as three weeks, putting his participation in Origin 2 in doubt as well, with that game to be played on June 21 in Brisbane.

The series opener will be played at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday evening.