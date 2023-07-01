The Penrith Panthers have revealed they are hoping to have Nathan Cleary back on the park for their next game in Round 20 against the Dolphins.

Cleary has been missing since the game immediately after Origin 1 when he went down backing up from his performance for the Blues against the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The original six-week timeframe for a likely return had Cleary due to return either against the Dolphins in Round 20, or potentially the following Sunday in Round 21 against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Coach Ivan Cleary said post-game that the star halfback wouldn't be rushed back before he was ready, but was making significant strides forward at training in his rehabilitation from the injury.

"Not sure," Cleary said on the topic of his son.

"He is doing quite a bit [at training]. He is going well, but one thing is going well in rehab and another thing is playing, so we will see.

"Hopefully, but we won't be pushing him or rushing him."

The coach admitted Jack Cogger had filled the role strongly though and was growing in confidence every week. The half, who took the spot of Sean O'Sullivan in Penrith's squad as the main back-up to both Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai, picked up a try assist and kicked for 397 metres against the Storm.

"Coggs has been awesome. I'm so happy for him. He really had to bide his time, but he has been patient and each game he gets more confident," Coach Cleary said.

Meanwhile, the Panthers are also hopeful Scott Sorensen has received no major damage after an injury problem ended his night in the 59th minute.

"Yeah, he is okay I think. I was a little bit worried. I wasn't sure what the story was, but I think he pretty much had a burner. They are pretty intense when you get them," Cleary said on Sorensen.

"I just hope he is okay."

Sorensen has become a permanent part of Penrith's starting 13 this season after playing from the bench last year and has been in excellent form, running for 109 metres per game, tackling at almost 94 per cent, and crossing for 3 tries in his 15 games.

He is just three games away from his 100th NRL appearance and recently re-signed with the club, extending his time at the foot of the mountains until at least the end of the 2026 season.

The 30-year-old made his debut for New Zealand at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup and has been part of Penrith's last two premierships.